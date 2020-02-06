Mendeecees Harris Speaks Out For The First Time Since Prison Release

The world watched “Love and Hip-Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith deal with the harsh reality of her longtime boyfriend-turned husband, Mendeecees Harris, facing an 8-year prison sentence.

I reported last week that reality TV star Mendeecees Harris has been released from prison. The Love & Hip Hop star is speaking out for the first time since being released.

He posted a message to his Instagram followers that read:

“@mendeecees Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything…” He also added “Thank u for all of y’all welcomes.. they’re really appreciated and it doesn’t go unnoticed!!”

Although he was released from prison, he still has to serve an additional nine months in a halfway house or on house arrest. His actual release date from the Federal Bureau of Prisons is October 14, 2020.

