CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

You Will Never Guess How Much Weed Wiz Khalifa Has Smoked During Quarantine [VIDEO]

wiz smoking

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Wiz Khalifa joined J Nicks for Quarantine & Conversations to talk about how he’s been handling life during quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiz dropped gems from working on his new album, talked about watching girls twerk on Quarantine Radio with his son and breaks down how much weed he has smoked since quarantine started. The amount is ridiculous lol. Check out the video below…

LISTEN LIVE

_____

You Will Never Guess How Much Weed Wiz Khalifa Has Smoked During Quarantine [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close