Haan?! Headkrack Reacts To French Montana Saying He Can Go ‘Neck To Neck’ With Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

French Montana in an interview made the statement that he can go “neck for neck” with Kendrick Lamar if they did a 1-on-1 hits battle. This of course had the internet reacting all morning which kept him trending on twitter all day.

He didn’t say it out of spite towards Kendrick, he’s just confident in his music like he should be. People were quick to call him out, but lets not act like we haven’t danced to plenty of his music over the past few summers! See his response in the tweet below.

Since these VERSUZ are becoming a regular thing, people are now saying they want to see a Bow Wow verse Romeo battle, which has us scratching our heads. We also hear audio from Lil’ Cease were he made the statement that Biggie thought JAY-Z was a better rapper than him. Now that would be an iconic IG Live, Biggie against Hov!

