Facebook Announces Virtual College Commencement Speaker, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actor Dead at 53 [VIDEO]

Angie Ange fills you in on Facebook‘s recent announcement about who will be their virtual college commencement speaker and what other celebrity guests will be in attendance. Even though it’s not the same for the students, they still should be able to enjoy hearing from this selection of A-Listers.

Lore’l offers her condolences to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was in movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, who passed away at the age of 53. Many calling him one of India’s most talented actors. Even though college sports are on hold, Billy Sorrells fills you in with a potential plan put in place that may be able to get some college athletes paid in the next few years.

