Amanda Seales Leaves ‘The Real’ After 6 Months – “It Doesn’t Feel Good To My Soul”

After only 6 months, Amanda Seales has revealed that she will not be returning to “The Real.” The always outspoken comedian/ actress/ host revealed in an interview on IG LIVE that she chose not to renew her contract “because it doesn’t feel good to my soul.”

She also continued that she couldn’t remain in an environment, “where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled.”

We’re sure Amanda will be fine and has many other opportunities in her future.

“I’m not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too.” – Amanda Seales

