Who’s Cappin?! President Trump Calling Himself Your Favorite President [VIDEO]

We’ve lost count on how many times Lore’l had to give President Trump Who’s Cappin, but once again, his actions cause us to call CAP. This time, it seems like he’s some what changing his tone on mask wearing, calls COVID-19 the “China Virus” again, and tops it all off with “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Watch the video above where Lore’l not only tears the message to threads, but has to point out the hypocrisy in his inconstant messaging. Lets start concerning are selves with public safety and stop politicizing if we should or shouldn’t wear masks.

“Patriotic” or not, masks don’t stop the spread of coronavirus, but science says it definitely helps. Remember, people were also against the mandating seat belts at one point in history as well…

