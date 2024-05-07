Check Your Meat: Walmart Ground Beef Recall

If you’ve recently purchased ground beef from Walmart, it’s time to do a quick check of your refrigerator or freezer.

16,000 pounds of Walmart ground beef has been recalled due to potential contamination with E. coli, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This affected meat was distributed to Walmart stores nationwide, impacting various products including ground beef patties, trays, chuck, and sirloin.

The raw ground beef was processed on April 26-27, 2024. All recalled products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front label and carry the establishment number “EST. 86P” on the back.

Recall Includes:

“93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

“PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

“85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

“80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

“80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

“90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

The USDA urges consumers to dispose of the affected meat or return it to the store of purchase.

Fortunately, no illness reports have surfaced yet, but if you experience symptoms such as severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, indicative of E. coli infection, seek immediate medical attention. Typically, symptoms manifest three to four days after consuming contaminated food.

