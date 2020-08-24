CLOSE
Why Ice Cube Is Demanding Politicians To Sign A Contract With Black America Before Getting Their Vote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Throughout his entire entertainment career, Ice Cube has never been one to hold back and let everyone know his thoughts on societal issues, going all the way back with his days in N.W.A. 2020 hasn’t been any different, with Ice Cube continuing to use his platform to speak on array of topics, some which have gotten him national headlines.

The Morning Hustle caught up with the West Coast legend to discuss everything that is going on around him from his personal and political views, specially what it is when he speaks on ‘A Contract With Black America’. He kicks off the interview by explaining the idea that he’s proposing and why he is demanding politicians to sign the petition before garnering the support of the Black vote.

On his website, the contract summary says “This Contract With Black America was designed to start the hard conversations. It was made to be perfected and debated. So please add comments and suggestions so we can create a better contract with America that will help create a better and more perfect Union.”

Watch the full interview above as Ice Cube breaks down various issues that we are facing as a nation right now, and let us know your thoughts about what he said on our social media pages!

[caption id="attachment_880196" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Ice Cube has been especially active on Twitter and social media lately, tweeting out the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and comments regarding George Floyd. Earlier today (June 10), the veteran rapper’s Twitter account shared an image that has been called anti-Semitic by Jewish organizations and individuals, but Cube says his account was not hacked. The image in question is the Black Cube of Saturn or Saturn’s Hexagon, which is has been linked by some as a dig at Jews, who observe their Sabbath on Saturdays, the sixth day of the week and also “Saturn’s Day.” The planet Saturn reportedly only has six rings that can be seen clearly, and a six-sided north pole. This cube was placed inside a Star of David, which is also six-sided.  Thus, inspiring the “666” links to Saturn. More about this theory can be found here. This image was among several others that have been increasing in number since the start of the George Floyd riots, with Ice Cube posting plenty of anti-police memes and images as well. This relentless bent of tweeting from Cube was actually celebrated by his fans and other observers. On Wednesday evening, Ice Cube took to Twitter to clarify that he was responsible for posting the imagery. “This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked. I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent,” Cube tweeted. He added, “I will continue to keep our people motivated, informed and provide simple solutions to help solve the problems that America has caused our people. These are my acutel facts as I see it. You can take it or let it alone.” Check out the Twitter reactions below. https://twitter.com/icecube/status/1270752897899229184 — LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

