Watch NAACP’s Live Election Coverage In 2-Night Special

The NAACP is live streaming online coverage of the 2020 election in an effort to bring forward timely, relevant, and authentic stories of the Black experience in critical cities and swing states from around the country.

The NAACP has also planned a second night of coverage by hosting a Virtual National Town Hall on Wednesday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET to review the outcome and impact of this pivotal election.

“In one of the most critical election years, the NAACP is taking the lead to ensure our narratives, perspectives, and votes are documented and counted,” Derrick Johnson, the NAACP president and CEO, said in a pres release. “As we know, voter suppression and intimidation are rampant and pose a significant threat to our civic participation. This two-day election coverage special will allow us to actively call these tactics out in real-time as Black Americans head to the polls.”

Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon will also be participating in NAACP’s coverage.

“We need a space that speaks directly to our concerns, a space that is a bit more authentic than what we normally see on cable and broadcast. We will provide that with this special coverage,” Gordon said.

The schedule for Election Night is as follows:

7-8 p.m.

Introduction and Election Overview co-hosted by Mark Thompson and Aisha C. Mills and featuring Derrick Johnson, Rep. Marcia Fudge and pollster Henry Fernandez, who will take audience calls and questions.

8-9 p.m.

Power of Black Women Vote, Power of Black Male Vote, to be co-hosted by Jemelle Hill and Mark Thompson with analysis from pollster Terrence Woodbury and audience calls and questions.

9-10 p.m.

COVID-19 Impacts, Employment, Economics, co-hosted by Britany Cooper and Michael Eric Dyson along with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

10-11 p.m.

Black Lives Matter, Legislative Outlook, co-hosted by Adora Jenkins and Marc Lamont Hill with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

11 p.m.-midnight

Election Recap, co-hosted by Adora Jenkins and Marc Lamont Hill with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

Watch the NAACP’s live coverage of the 2020 election below.

