The viral TikTok hit “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” has been all over social media and has easily become a bop but Popp Hunna says this may be it for him. The Philly rapper says he may just quit rap because of his snitching allegations. Papers have surfaced of the rapper “snitching” when he was 14 years old. Lil Uzi Vert, who was featured on the single is requesting to be taken off the song.

Lore’l breaks down Who’s Cappin’ in this situation, which side do you fall on when it comes to this “snitchuation”?

Popp Hunna Exposed For Allegedly Snitching, Lil Uzi Vert Asks To Be Taken Off Song [VIDEO]

