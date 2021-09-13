Get The Hair And Fashion Details On Doja Cat’s VMA Looks

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat opted for a Rocker Girl Chic look during last night’s Video Music Awards red carpet. When its time to step out, the Kiss Me More singer is known for switching up her look to make bold, eye-catchy statements. As expected, she delivered on a few notable looks during the course of the night. Let’s kick it off with her first look of the night, a black and crimson ensemble that she rocked from head to toe – literally.

Dressed in a Vivienne Westwood FW 2019 ensemble, Doja opted for black and crimson red extensions to match her outfit. We spoke to her stylist Jay, better known as Jay Stay Ready, to discuss his inspiration behind the look, as well as some details on how you can recreate it at home.

“I was inspired by rock/90’s glam. This is my version of a London street style,” Jay said.

To achieve Doja’s look, Jay used Joico products.

For color:

Prep Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 1: Bond-Protecting Color Optimizer

Formula 1: LumiShine LUMI10 10 Minute Permanent Color 1N with LUMI10 Accelerator

Formula 2: Color Intensity Ruby Red

Post Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 2: Bond-Strengthening Color Treatment

Styling:

Doja went from black and red to platinum white on the VMA’s stage. Dressed in another Vivienne Westwood ensemble, the singer went for a chic, platinum white asymmetrical bob. Via Jay’s Instagram page, he gave the details on how to achieve the look using Joico products.

“Prep Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 1: Bond-Protecting Color Optimizer

Formula 1: Blonde Life Lightening Powder with 10 Volume LumiShine Developer

Formula 2: LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10V + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer

Post Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 2: Bond-Strengthening Color Treatment

I cut the hair into a textured Bob and wet the hair with Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Multi-Perfector Daily Shine & Protect Spray

I applied Joico JoiWhip Firm Hold Design Foam and combed the hair back from her face, then scrunched the hair in the back to create a texture/waves

I finished off the look with the Joico JoiMist Medium Protective Finishing Spray for a light hold.

For Doja’s stage look, she wore a radiant black corset Vivienne Westwood gown clad with a platinum white waist-length wig.

While Jay doesn’t give details on how he achieved the look, he does give insight on the tools he used to make styling the wig seamless.

“Stage look #1 – Thank God for this @ghd_northamerica Unplugged flat iron – GHD’s first cordless styler. She’s powerful and PORTABLE!!! It’s been perfect for touch ups and really kept me mobile during their crazy night

*** Some dope features about this tool:

• 365F with dual-zone technology

• Doesn’t compromise performance or technology for size – plates are 75% the size of our gold styler, it’s exactly like having your full-sized styler with you at all times!

• Flight friendly – stash it in your carry on

• USB-C charging so you can charge it via laptop/luggage/car/plane

• Can be used for restyling or a refresh depending on the before style

• Only weighs about a half a pound!”

We can’t see Doja’s hair in this Thom Browne SS18 look, but who cares? This quilted, patterned look is fun and perfectly represents the singer’s personality.

I enjoy watching Doja Cat deliver on the red carpet. It makes me that much more excited to possibly see her at tonight’s Met Gala. What do you think? Are you loving her hair and wardrobe choices during last night’s Video Music Awards?

