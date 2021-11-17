The Harder They Fall: Nike Halts Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack Collab Following Astroworld Backlash

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Astroworld tragedy fallout for Travis Scott is slowly starting to affect other parts of his life, including unfortunately his lucrative business deals outside of music.

It’s now being reported that sportswear giant Nike is postponing an upcoming sneaker collab with Scott in the form of its classic Air Max 1 model, posting a very to-the-point statement on its SNKRS website.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the note reads for those expecting the shoe to arrive on December 16. No other details were given, but it’s quite clear that the Swoosh is following suit with other brands, including Dior that originally had plans to have Travis do a takeover for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection before pulling the plug.

This all comes as lawsuits continue to pile up on the Houston-bred rap sensation, which currently boasts a multimillion-dollar price tag that’s only continuing to rise by the day. Since our report a few days ago that put the number of lawsuits at just over 200, it appears that number is expected now now reach closer to 5,000 and counting.

Nike also might be a bit apprehensive about the releasing the collab given that “Cactus Jack” is part of the branding, which is one of the companies labeled in the lawsuit.

Take a look below at some of his other LLCs listed in the lawsuit, via NY Post:

“Among those named in various suits are Scott’s record company, Cactus Jack Records; Houston-based production company Scoremore LLC; producer Sascha Stone Guttfreund; ASM Global, which manages the stadium; and Harris County Sports and Convention Corp., which owns the venue.

Contemporary Services Corp., a Northridge, California-based firm whose website bills it as “the leader in crowd management,” was also targeted in several suits. Authorities said that in addition to 528 Houston police officers at the event, Live Nation had 755 private security personnel on hand at the festival.”

Preview an image of the sneaker collab below via KHOU 11 News in Houston, and let us know if you think Travis Scott can bounce back from the backlash or if we’re only seeing the beginning of his Astroworld tragedy fallout:

