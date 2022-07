Wake County Opens Cooling Stations to Offer Relief from Extreme Heat

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With the heat index expected to top 100 degrees this week, Wake County is opening temporary cooling stations for those who don’t have a place to seek relief from soaring temperatures. The cooling stations will open tomorrow, July 6, and offer residents a safe reprieve through Friday evening.

“Heat-related illnesses is serious and, for some in our community, can be deadly,” said Darshan Patel, Wake County Emergency Management Operations Manager. “For any of our residents who don’t have a safe, cool place to go to beat the heat, we encourage them to stop by one of these locations.”

Starting at 10 a.m. each day, residents can cool off at the following Wake County locations:

Cooling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:15 pm.

Residents may also stop by one of our Wake County Public Libraries locations for relief from high temperatures. Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;



Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;



Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;



Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and



Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Opens Cooling Stations to Offer Relief from Extreme Heat was originally published on foxync.com