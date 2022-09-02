Fivio Foreign & Mellow Rackz Breakup, Throw Jabs On Social Media

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fivio Foreign is considered to be one of the hottest rappers in the game today and now it seems like he might be Hip-Hop’s most eligible bachelor as well… well, one of them anyway.

According to The Shade Room, the Drill rapper and his girlfriend Mellow Rackz have apparently ended their courtship as the latter took to her IG page to declare she was “Single ASF” after having publicly dated the “City of Gods” rapper for a hot minute already.

Damn, it was all good just a week ago. What happened?

The breakup comes just a month and change after the pair went Instagram official with a pic of themselves laid up in bed and Mellow writing in the caption “#mine.”

Not one to let his ex have the last word on a situation, Fivio took to social media to respond to her post with a few laughing emojis to which Mellow responded “N***as be actin’ up around your birthday. You’re not slick.” and capped it off with “Keep that same energy.”

Wait, what happened on the birthday? We need an explanation. Hopefully, it doesn’t get ugly between these two as we’re getting more than enough ex-lovers drama from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Well, just Kanye West really. Still, it didn’t end there.

Determined to get the last word in a now-deleted post, Fivio uploaded a video on his Instagram story with Jay-Z’s ‘Song Cry’ playing in the background. To add insult to injury, the mother of his children, Jasmine, made an appearance in the background. While he tried to cover her face, it was enough for the Roommates to uncover her identity. One commented, “I’m sure she’s been part of the roster. Ain’t nothing new.”

Mellow hasn’t responded to the post as of yet but if she’s the woman scorned in this relationship, it’s only a matter of time before she does and she’ll probably come with receipts. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think went down between Fivio and Mellow Rackz? Let us know in the comments section below.

