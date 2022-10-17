A$AP Bari Sued $30K For A Car Crash That Left A Man Injured

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A few years ago A$AP Bari dodged a legal bullet when he had a sexual assault case tossed in court, but now the Harlem representative is once again facing legal troubles and could end up paying up big time.

TMZ is reporting that the A$AP Mob co-founder has just been hit with a lawsuit over a car crash that happened this past July in Miami that left a man badly injured along with a stack of hospital bills.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop … the A$AP Mob co-founder was driving his Mercedes-Benz “carelessly, recklessly, and negligently” when his car collided with another vehicle driven by a guy named Jorge Baez.

Baez’s lawyer, Jared Newman is suing Bari for a cool $30,000 in damages as he said the crash left him with serious injuries and a gang of medical bills that he feels Bari should be responsible for.

Interestingly enough Kanye West gifted A$AP Bari a brand new Mercedes Maybach SUV days after the crash because, well, that’s what rich friends do for other rich friends we guess. Least he didn’t write “White Lives Matter” on the car though.

Jared says, “It was nice of Kanye West to buy A$AP Bari a new Maybach and enable him to move on like nothing happened, but something did happen and A$AP Bari must pay for his negligence.”

Looks like he just might.

