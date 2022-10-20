Awww Black Love: Pardi Goes All Out For 2-Year Anniversary With Megan Thee Stallion

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Pardi sure does love himself some Megan Thee Stallion. To celebrate the couple’s second anniversary, the rapper/songwriter went all out to express his affection for the queen of the hot girl movement.

Spotted on Page Six following her fantastic showing, hosting and performing on SNL, Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion hit New York City’s newest hot spot, Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Sources told the celebrity gossip site that Pardi and Thee Stallion enjoyed a private dinner for two while sipping champagne, enjoying a meal, and each other’s company.

Per Page Six:

We’re told Megan arrived in a form-fitting blue sequin dress while Pardi wore a black suit with black shades as he led his lady to a private rooftop dinner for two.

“Pardi spent hours creating the rooftop experience and décor. [The] rooftop was decked out with thousands of balloons, red roses, and lit by candles. Megan was in awe and looked stunning,” a source told Page Six.

We’re told they drank Ace of Spades over dinner. “They showed so much love, hugging and kissing on each other,” said a source.

The couple also celebrated their two-year milestone with separate Instagram posts. In her post, Thee Stallion kept it simple, but the love was is clear, writing in the caption of the post, “Yr 2 with u.”

Pardi went a bit deeper, showing just how obsessed he is with the Houston rapper, writing, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”

The love train also spread to Twitter, with the hot girl tweeting, “My man so obsessed with me … love that for me.”

Are Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Engaged?

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted a bunch of diamonds on Megan Thee Stallion’s left ring finger, immediately sparking engagement rumors.

Per TMZ, the five-diamond ring was not a gift from Pardi but was given to her by her stylist. Tina Snow spoke about the engagement rumors tweeting, “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged.”

Tuesday was a much-needed day of nothing but love for Thee Stallion, who just told her fans she is going to take a break. She is still dealing with stress after being allegedly shot by the minion Tory Lanez.

Masked individuals violated her Los Angeles home during a robbery stealing $400K in jewelry and other items.

Congrats to the couple on their anniversary.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

