Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Rapper Tame One of Artifacts fame has reportedly passed away. He was 52.

On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing.

“I usually don’t race to the internet to post news like this when I’m in the middle of feeling it…but we gonna give this Jersey legend his muthafuckin flowers!! Hold your head @el_da_sensei ,” wrote Rah Digga as a caption to a photo of Tame. “#RIPTameOne #Artifacts #LegendsNeverDie #BrickCity #JerseyShit #YouHadToBeOutside.”

Artifacts, along with fellow Jersey native El Da Sensei, came to fame in the early 90s, going from freestyles on the Stretch & Bobbito radio show to scoring a hit with “Wrong Side Of The Tracks,” released on Big Beat/Atlantic Records. Besides being skilled on the mic, their reps at graffiti writers also came through in their visuals and lyrics. The group’s debut, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, was released in 1994, followed by That’s Them in 1997.

Although commercial success eluded the duo, their dedication to purist Hip-Hop principles made them underground Hip-Hop favorites. Tame, who is Redman’s cousin, also dropped a number of solo projects including collaborations with Cage (as the Leak Bros) and the Weathermen (Cage, Camu Tao, et al.). Artifacts’ longtime DJ, Kaos, passed away in 2019.

Rest in power Tame One.

This story is developing.

