K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Hurricane G aka Hurricane Gloria has passed away.

EPMD’s Erick Sermon, who has a daughter with the late rapper, born Gloria Rodriguez, confirmed her passing on social media on Sunday evening (Nov. 6).

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community,” wrote Sermon on an Instagram caption of a photo of Hurricane G. “One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way

@keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called “MILKY” She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G ”

Hurricane G only managed to release a pair of albums—1997’s All Woman and 2013’s Mami & Papi, with Thirstin Howl III. Nevertheless, she was an underground favorite off the strength of her assertiveness and as member of the Hit Squad, collaborating with the aforementioned Redman and Erick Sermon as well as Keith Murray along with other peers like Smif-N-Wessun and Tony Touch.

Fans of the 90’s Hip-Hop readily remember Hurricane G. an Afro-Puerto Rican female rapper who took no shorts on the mic. That’s her voice on the intro to Redman’s classic “Tonight’s Da Night.”

It’s a tough evening in the underground Hip-Hop community with news also breaking of Artifact rapper Tame One’s untimely passing.

Rest in power Hurricane G.

This story is developing.

The post Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com