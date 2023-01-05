We are happy to report that GRAMMY-nominated rapper Theophilus London was found safe and unharmed after being reported missing by his family.

His cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel, gave fans the good news on his Instagram account last night (Jan. 4). He shared a photo of the “All Day” MC with the message, “We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!” He continued in the caption, “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

His father, Larry London, told NBC Los Angeles that Theophilus was spotted walking in West Los Angeles by some friends, who then took him home. “Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

As of now, there are no details about what caused London to go M.I.A.

As previously reported, the rapper’s family traveled to Los Angeles and filed a missing persons’ report on December 27, saying that they have not had contact with him since October. LAPD officials said that London was last spotted in LA’s Skid Row area. London’s well-being came into question after noticing that he has not been active on social media since July.

After news broke of the missing persons’ report, London’s father made a desperate plea for his son to come home. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

We are so happy to hear that London is now safe and with his family.

RELATED POSTS:

Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe was originally published on foxync.com