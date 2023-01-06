Former Browns Player in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Peyton Hillis, the former Cleveland Browns star running back, is in critical care this morning following a swimming accident in Florida. Hillis rescued his kids from drowning, but as a result, put his own life in jeopardy. After ensuring his children’s safety Hillis was airlifted to a local hospital.

His kids are alive and well.

Peyton remains in the hospital as doctors continue to monitor and work on his lungs and kidneys, though his health is improving, according to the doctors. He’s currently in a medically induced coma.

Hillis was selected in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. His breakout year with Cleveland came in 2010 when he rushed for 1,177 yards and received another 477 yards. In 2012 Hillis made Cleveland and gaming history by becoming the first Cleveland Browns player to grace the cover of the popular video game series ‘Madden’.

Though his time in Cleveland was relatively short, Peyton Hillis is a Browns legend. Him and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.

After ending his football career in 2014, Hillis turned to acting. Last year he starred in a thriller called ‘The Hunting’, check out the trailer below.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Information from TMZ was used for this report. To see their entire post, [click here].

