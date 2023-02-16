Louis Vuitton Appoints Pharrell Williams New Men’s Creative Director

Virgil Abloh’s successor at Louis Vuitton has been named. Pharrell Williams is the renowned fashion house’s new Men’s Creative Director.

The legendary producer will now be spearheading all things menswear for the luxury label. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 Louis Vuitton made the formal announcement. Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO expressed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director” he said. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Pharrell Williams is a visionary, recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer and entrepreneur with 10 billion combined global music streams to date. He has been honored with 13 Grammy Awards, including 2004, 2014 and 2019 for Producer of the Year and ASCAP’s Golden Note Award in 2012.

He has received two Academy Award nominations for his original song “Happy” (Despicable Me 2) and for Best Picture-nominated (Hidden Figures 2016) as co-producer. Williams also received a Golden Globe nomination for co-scoring the film. In 2019, Williams received an Emmy nomination for his original song “Letter to My Godfather,” for Netflix’s Black Godfather about legendary music executive Clarence Avant.

In 2020, Williams was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work as The Neptunes.

Pharrell excels as a fashion designer and entrepreneur with his Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream apparel among other brands. In the fall of 2019, Williams teamed up with David Grutman and opened both Swan and Bar Bevy in Miami’s Design District, and The Goodtime Hotel in 2021. In 2020, Pharrell founded Humanrace, a product company with a mission to empower all individuals in their pursuit of well-being across product and people.

