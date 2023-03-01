K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Timberland boots have been a staple in the wardrobes of New York Hip-Hoppers for decades. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Timberland will be releasing a special colorway of the iconic boot that will be considered grails in the tristate area.

Hypebeast is reporting that the upcoming “Hip Hop Royalty Boot” has just hit the digital shelves on Timberland. With it’s purple suede colorway, golden ankle pads and gold eyelets, these are sure to be the standout footwear in any establishment you step in. Senior Footwear Designer Chris Dixon’s creation has the kind of details that sneakerheads and boot lovers would appreciate. Along with the standout colorway, details such as the “Sedgwick Avenue” street sign on the tongue and the tree logo on the heel looking like it was graffiti’d on, make these a must-have for any collection out there. But that’s not all.

In conjunction with the release, Timberland partners with CNSTNT DVLPMNT to curate youth mentorship and community activations to advance the representation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color designers in the footwear industry.

“Having the opportunity to design in celebration of both boot and Hip Hop culture is a huge honor for me,” said senior footwear designer Chris Dixon. “The Hip Hop Royalty Boot project is Timberland’s way of giving Hip Hop its flowers and showing appreciation for what they have done for the brand. I am really happy to partner with Timberland and give young creatives something I did not have as a kid, which is the empowerment of creativity.”

We love it.

The “Hip-Hop Royalty” Timberland boot is available now on Timberland.com and retails for $210. Check out pics of the kicks below. Let us know if you’ll be copping a pair in the comments section below.

The post Timberland Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With New “Hip-Hop Royalty” Boot appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Timberland Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With New “Hip-Hop Royalty” Boot was originally published on hiphopwired.com