Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and face of countless brands, has just dove into a brand new venture – premium coffee.
While Snoop has long been synonymous with marijuana and West Coast rap, the OG has now decided to dabble in fine coffee. INDOxyz claims to be among the world’s best coffee beans and is sourced from Indonesia.
From the company’s about page:
Indonesia – the world’s most diversified coffee nation – is synonymous with coffee since the Dutch colonial period of the late 1600s. The Dutch brought coffee plants to Indonesia to cultivate for export back to Europe during the spice trade period. Java became the first Indo island to grow coffee and slowly spread to the islands of Sumatra to the west and Toraja to the east. Today, Indonesia is the world’s fourth largest coffee producer by output and world’s most diversified variety of coffee.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Snoop now joins Jadakiss and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah in the world of premium coffee.
In the announcement post on Instagram Snoop wrote, “Created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change the game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream”.
To shop for Snoop’s new coffee, [click here].
Are you down to try some of Snoop’s hot or cold brew?
The Latest:
- A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses
- Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant
- 2 Americans Are Back Home After Deadly Kidnapping In Mexico
- Janet Jackson Is Putting “Family First” In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
- Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’
- Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz
- XXXTentacion Murder Trial: Video Shows ‘Happy’ Suspects Dancing After Rapper’s Killing, Robbery
- Without Kanye West, adidas Has No Way To Move Recalled Yeezy Sneakers
- Living Rhythms African Drum Performance In Wake Forest
- Philadelphia YouTube Sensation Omi In A Hellcat Sentenced to 5 1/2 Years
Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club