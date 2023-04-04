Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest at NY Criminal Court; Faces Multiple Felony Counts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump is now under arrest ahead of his arraignment Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse.

Trump surrendered and was formally processed. The 76-year-old faces charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters.

Most New York defendants are booked at a police precinct, however, he was booked at the courthouse.

Court officers booked a record of his name, age, birthdate, height and weight before taking his fingerprints. They may take his mugshot.

In New York City, mug shots aren’t generally made public. In certain circumstances, a court might release the mugshots in response to a public records dispute. Moreover, it might leak.

They’ll also check to see if the former president has any outstanding warrants. After booking, he goes before a judge.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina has stated that they will “vigorously fight this political prosecution in court” and that the former president “did not commit any crime.”

“One thing I can assure you as I sit here today: There’ll be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you,” said Tacopina

The former Republican president, who has constantly denied any wrongdoing, referred to the indictment as “political persecution” and predicted it would hurt Democrats in 2024.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. His supporters plan to rally in his hometown and protest outside the courthouse.

