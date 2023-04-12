The Morning Hustle

Kem Talks New Book, “Share My Life,”Beating Addiction, Finding Love & More!

Published on April 12, 2023

Kem on TMH

Source: @DJXO313 / Radio One

Singer Kem stopped by The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and Kyle! He brought his new book, Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption. The book chronicles the singers life, tough battle with drugs and redemption and recovery. Watch his full interview below and purchase his new read everywhere books are sold.

