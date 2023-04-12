Kem Talks New Book, “Share My Life,”Beating Addiction, Finding Love & More!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Kem stopped by The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and Kyle! He brought his new book, Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption. The book chronicles the singers life, tough battle with drugs and redemption and recovery. Watch his full interview below and purchase his new read everywhere books are sold.

