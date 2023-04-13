Exclusive: Akron Watson’s “Full Circle” Moment With NC Theatre’s “The Color Purple”

In this exclusive interview, Ayeeedubb chats with actor Akron Watson, one of the stars of the NC Theatre’s production of The Color Purple, running April 22-30 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
This production serves as a “full circle” moment for Watson, as he originally auditioned for the role of “Mister” in the Broadway production of the musical, adapted from Alice Walker’s iconic novel (and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film). Although he didn’t get the part for the Broadway version, ultimately fate would come around with the NC Theatre!
Check out the full interview above, and get your tickets to NC Theatre’s The Color Purple at nctheatre.com!
