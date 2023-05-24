LeBron James Contemplates Retirement from the Lakers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

King James previously said he wanted to duplicate the athletic feat of Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. by playing with his own son on a pro team.

But after suffering a humbling four-game sweep that eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday, May 22, 2023, LeBron James gave cryptic hints at possible retirement after 20 years in the NBA.

James exhausted himself in the agonizing Game 4 defeat to the Denver Nuggets by compiling a virtual 40-point triple-double for the Lakers. James played all 48 minutes and finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists for the Lakers. It was to little avail as the Nuggets vanquished the Lakers, 113-111.

In postgame press conference James made this statement.

“I got a lot to think about,” James said somberly after the game.

“I got a lot to think about,” James repeated. “Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about. A lot to think about.”

Do yall think he should retire or keep playing