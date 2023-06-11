Lil Wayne Reveals Whether or Not He’d Participate in Verzuz Battle

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Lil Wayne recently clarified whether or not he would be willing to participate in a Verzuz battle.

In a new interview, veteran rapper Lil Wayne spoke about the prospect of showcasing his massive catalog of hits during a Verzuz battle. Weezy sat down with Rolling Stone in an interview published on June 9th, and he revealed that he believes that there is only one formidable opponent for him–himself.

“I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne,” he said. “That would have been crazy… What other artists you think? There ain’t no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry,” he continued, dashing hopes of a matchup with any other artist.