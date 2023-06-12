Movies

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘ makes $170M Global Opening Weekend

Published on June 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts assets

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to PostTrak, younger adults (those between the ages of 18 and 34, including 34% of those between the ages of 18 and 24) made up most ticket purchases. An ethnically diversified audience (Latino, 32 percent; white, 31 percent; black, 21 percent; and Asian/Other, 16 percent) is watching the male-skewing movie.

Overseas, the film brought in $100 million for a weekend entry of $170.5 million.

The new Transformers film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

The film’s reads: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Do you think more African Americans would check the movie out if they knew the director was African-American?

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close