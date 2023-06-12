‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘ makes $170M Global Opening Weekend

According to PostTrak, younger adults (those between the ages of 18 and 34, including 34% of those between the ages of 18 and 24) made up most ticket purchases. An ethnically diversified audience (Latino, 32 percent; white, 31 percent; black, 21 percent; and Asian/Other, 16 percent) is watching the male-skewing movie.
Overseas, the film brought in $100 million for a weekend entry of $170.5 million.
The new Transformers film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.
The film’s reads: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.
Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.
Do you think more African Americans would check the movie out if they knew the director was African-American?
