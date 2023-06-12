‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts‘ makes $170M Global Opening Weekend

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to PostTrak, younger adults (those between the ages of 18 and 34, including 34% of those between the ages of 18 and 24) made up most ticket purchases. An ethnically diversified audience (Latino, 32 percent; white, 31 percent; black, 21 percent; and Asian/Other, 16 percent) is watching the male-skewing movie.

Overseas, the film brought in $100 million for a weekend entry of $170.5 million.

The new Transformers film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

The film’s reads: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Do you think more African Americans would check the movie out if they knew the director was African-American?