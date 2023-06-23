Now in its 50th year, Wake Forest’s annual celebration is one of our area’s most eagerly-anticipated summer-time events serving up two days-worth of fun and excitement for the entire family – and it’s all free!
Our 2023 community celebration will consist of the following events and activities:
Monday, July 3; Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road
The Band of Oz will take the stage around 6:15 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Sponsored by the Wake Forest Optimist Club
Tuesday, July 4; line-up begins at 10 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.
Intersection of North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue, near the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St.
Sponsored by the Wake Forest Woman’s Club & Wake Forest Fire Department
Tuesday, July 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave.
Commemorative T-Shirts
Now on Sale
Wake Forest is honoring the 50th anniversary of its two-day Independence Day Celebration by selling commemorative T-shirts for $16 each plus tax and shipping.
Available in a variety of adult sizes only, the navy blue T-shirts prominently display the 50-year anniversary logo on the left chest and on the back.
As a bonus, attendees spotted wearing the commemorative T-shirt during the July 3 Fireworks Spectacular at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, will be eligible to receive a Texas Roadhouse coupon.
For more information, email Cathi Pope.
Wake Forest Independence Day Celebration was originally published on foxync.com
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former "Cabaret" Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Juneteenth Celebration
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On