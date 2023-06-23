Wake Forest Independence Day Celebration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Now in its 50th year, Wake Forest’s annual celebration is one of our area’s most eagerly-anticipated summer-time events serving up two days-worth of fun and excitement for the entire family – and it’s all free!

Our 2023 community celebration will consist of the following events and activities:

Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 3; Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road

The Band of Oz will take the stage around 6:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Children’s Parade

Sponsored by the Wake Forest Optimist Club

Tuesday, July 4; line-up begins at 10 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

Intersection of North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue, near the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St.

Art & More in the Park

Sponsored by the Wake Forest Woman’s Club & Wake Forest Fire Department

Tuesday, July 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave.

Commemorative T-Shirts

Now on Sale

Wake Forest is honoring the 50th anniversary of its two-day Independence Day Celebration by selling commemorative T-shirts for $16 each plus tax and shipping.

Available in a variety of adult sizes only, the navy blue T-shirts prominently display the 50-year anniversary logo on the left chest and on the back.

As a bonus, attendees spotted wearing the commemorative T-shirt during the July 3 Fireworks Spectacular at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, will be eligible to receive a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

For more information, email Cathi Pope.

PURCHASE YOUR T-SHIRT

