Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

Here are all your need to knows for graduations happening in the Triangle:

SAT MAY 4TH

NC State graduation and commencement ceremonies

The NC State class of 2024 will graduate at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

North Carolina Central University graduation and commencement ceremonies

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at McDougald-McLendon Arena (graduate and professional) and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 (baccalaureate). Guest tickets are required for the event.

Both ceremonies will be streamed on the university’s YouTube channel and website .

St. Augustine’s University graduation and commencement ceremonies

St. Augustine’s University’s 2024 commencement ceremony is set from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at George Williams Athletics Complex at 1315 Oakwood Ave. The university said seniors will still graduate despite ongoing accreditation and financial issues.

THURS MAY 9TH – 12TH

Campbell University graduation and commencement ceremonies

The ceremonies will take place May 9-12.

SAT MAY 11TH

UNC graduation and commencement ceremonies

UNC’s commencement ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Gates 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be open for guests. Clear bags are encouraged but not required.

Meredith College graduation and commencement ceremonies

The class of 2024 celebrations will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024, with two sessions: One at 8:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

Shaw University graduation and commencement ceremonies

Shaw University’s commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the Raleigh Convention Center.