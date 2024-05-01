Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

SAT MAY 4TH
NC State graduation and commencement ceremonies
The NC State class of 2024 will graduate at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
North Carolina Central University graduation and commencement ceremonies
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at McDougald-McLendon Arena (graduate and professional) and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 (baccalaureate). Guest tickets are required for the event.
Both ceremonies will be streamed on the university’s YouTube channel and website.
St. Augustine’s University graduation and commencement ceremonies
St. Augustine’s University’s 2024 commencement ceremony is set from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at George Williams Athletics Complex at 1315 Oakwood Ave. The university said seniors will still graduate despite ongoing accreditation and financial issues.
THURS MAY 9TH – 12TH
SAT MAY 11TH
UNC graduation and commencement ceremonies
UNC’s commencement ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Gates 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be open for guests. Clear bags are encouraged but not required.
Meredith College graduation and commencement ceremonies
The class of 2024 celebrations will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024, with two sessions: One at 8:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.
Shaw University graduation and commencement ceremonies
Shaw University’s commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the Raleigh Convention Center.
SUN MAY 12TH
-
Eminem Surprises Fans with 'The Death of Slim Shady'
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, "euphoria"
-
Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua "Rowdy" Rowsey Passes Away
-
Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina
-
Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS
-
Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities