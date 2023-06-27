Drake Announces New Album With Accompanying Poetry Book

Drake is doubling up in 2023. He has announced a new album and poetry book to pair with it.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Toronto, Canada native plans to release more art very soon. Last week a national advertising campaign launched in an effort to promote his first book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness. He took to Instagram to let the world know he is super excited about it. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…” he wrote. While not much is known about the content the project is billed as “A stream of consciousness by Aubrey Graham and Kenza Samir”.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the Titles Ruin Everything official website. “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” The second line is a reference to Drake’s song “Headlines” which could be hinting at him returning to the musical stylings circa Take Care which many fans consider some of his best work.

You can purchase Drake’s Titles Ruin Everything book here. At this time a For All The Dogs release date is not known.

