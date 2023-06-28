Music

Erykah Badu Cusses Out Fans for Leaving in the Middle of Her Show (video)

Published on June 28, 2023

Art Of Cool Festival 2018

Source: C.McGraw/Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/Victoria Said It-Radio One Raleigh

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erykah Badu had a moment when a few fans walked up to ostensibly leave the concert during her “Unfollow Me” tour.

As the legend began cranking out one of her most famous cuts, “Tyrone,” Erykah Badu had the band stop the music when she noticed a few folk creeping out. “Excuse me! ?Excuse me! Where are y’all going?” She barked from the stage. “This is rude motherf—— I’m singing!”

Check out the video via instagram @theneighborhoontalk

