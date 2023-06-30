Simone Biles Returning To Olympics Competition

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles is making her gymnastics return.

On Wednesday (June 28), Team USA announced that Biles, 26, will compete at the U.S. Classic on August 5, per the Associated Press.

“Biles is back,” an announcement read on Twitter.

Biles’ return to competition will come over two years after she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to mental health reasons. The 2016 Olympic champion sat out of the all-around, vault, and floor exercise finals that she qualified for, saying that she was dealing with the “twisties,” a gymnastic term that refers to athletes losing their spatial awareness while in the air. Biles did compete in the balance beam final, where she won a bronze medal and tied the record for most Olympic medals earned by an American female gymnast.

In the two years since the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has been training her skills in the gym and married NFL player Jonathan Owens, who recently signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Biles’ return has been met with support from fellow Olympians, with two-time Olympic gold skier Mikaela Shiffrin writing, “Yes!!” on social media in response to the announcement. It remains unclear whether the gymnastic star will compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.