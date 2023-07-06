Nicki Minaj New Albums ‘Pink Friday 2’ Coming Soon

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While keeping us aware that she’ been working on something new, Nicki Minaj has kept most of the details about her next project a secret, that is until now.

Officially announcing the follow up to 2018’s Queen, her first album in five years, is on the way, Nicki also let us know that despite the original date she intended to release the project being pushed back to November 17, it will be “well worth the wait.”

VMA’S 2022 Recap! “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” Nicki started off her tweet. In addition to spilling the tea on the release date, which she admittedly did “so that I don’t have to get cussed out,” Nicki also offered up the albums title, letting it be known “she shall be called” — Pink Friday 2. Nicki then went on to thank her fans directly. “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me,” she expressed. Going on to assure her Barbz — “you. will. love. this. album.” Adding that “she will give tour dates closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024.” And that she’ll “also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”