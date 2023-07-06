Nicki Minaj New Albums ‘Pink Friday 2’ Coming Soon

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT,” Nicki started off her tweet.
In addition to spilling the tea on the release date, which she admittedly did “so that I don’t have to get cussed out,” Nicki also offered up the albums title, letting it be known “she shall be called” — Pink Friday 2.
Nicki then went on to thank her fans directly. “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me,” she expressed. Going on to assure her Barbz — “you. will. love. this. album.” Adding that “she will give tour dates closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024.” And that she’ll “also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
UPDATE: "Petition" To Kick Nicki Minaj Out of Neighborhood Appears To Be A Troll
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!
-
Simone Biles Returning To Olympics Competition
-
Vanessa Bryant Gets Major Victory In Kobe's BodyArmor Lawsuit
-
Greenville July 4th Independence Day Celebration
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area