Did You Know Ne-Yo Has 7 kids?

Ne-Yo was both praised and pummeled by fans when he gave his four million Instagram followers a rare glimpse of him with his seven children.
“I’m a father before I’m anything else,” Ne-Yo captioned. “Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for them.”
Ne-Yo has two children, Madilyn and Mason, with former fiancée Monyetta Shaw. He had three more with ex-wife Crystal Renay named Isabella, Shaffer, and Roman. Finally, the 43-year-old “Because of You” crooner also shares his two youngest children, Braiden and Brixton, with his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise. Renay claims that Ne-Yo had the latter two children during their marriage, which is what she cited as the reason for their divorce.
What’s your thoughts?
Check out Ne-Yo IG post
