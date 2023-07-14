Gunna First Solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10

Gunna has achieved his first solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with his song “F*kumean.”
Gunna is no stranger to charting high on Billboard with four top 10 hits already under his belt, including the diamond-certified “Drip Too Hard” with fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby, and “Pushin P” off of DS4EVER. However, on Monday (July 10), Gunna earned his first top 10 solo record on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with the A Gift & A Curse single “F*kumean” taking up the No. 8 spot.
What you all think about Gunna’s new album?
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest
-
Simone Biles Returning To Olympics Competition
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!
-
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For "Shake Sumn" Remix
-
Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area
-
Tuesday Was (Officially) The Hottest Day On Earth
-
WOW! Memphitz Verbally Abuses His Wife Toya Wright (VIDEO)