Gunna First Solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10

Gunna has achieved his first solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with his song “F*kumean.”

Gunna is no stranger to charting high on Billboard with four top 10 hits already under his belt, including the diamond-certified “Drip Too Hard” with fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby, and “Pushin P” off of DS4EVER. However, on Monday (July 10), Gunna earned his first top 10 solo record on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with the A Gift & A Curse single “F*kumean” taking up the No. 8 spot.

