STARZ Power Book IV: Force Season II Premieres Friday Sept 1 (Video)

STARZ Power Book IV: Force Season II. The action-packed series returns on Friday, Sept. 1, with midnight ET premieres on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Season two promises more power and more problems as Tommy Egan, portrayed by Joseph Sikora, navigates a dangerous turf war and vies to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago. The sneak peek images also showcase other key characters, played by Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Adrienne Walker, and Tommy Flanagan.

Power Book IV: Force is part of the expanded Power Universe franchise, with showrunner Gary Lennon leading the team for season two. The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton, among others. Fans can expect intense drama, gripping storytelling, and high-stakes action in this thrilling installment of the acclaimed Power series.

