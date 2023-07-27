Press Play: Cardi B And Offset Break The Internet With New ‘Jealousy’ Video

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and husband, Offset, are addressing relationship rumors head-on with a new music video for “Jealousy.” Dropped on social media on July 26, the video snippet has everyone talking.

The video opens with Cardi dialing a friend, played by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson. Cardi tells Taraji that a woman contacted her, claiming Offset was cheating. Taraji responds, calling the woman “thirsty.”

Cardi follows up, saying, “Since he [cheated] before, whether he did it or not, people are going to believe it. That’s why I want to bag this n—-. Even though it’s in the past, you should have never done it in the first place. That’s why we’re always in this motherf—ing predicament.” The Grammy-winner ends the statement by saying she loves Offset.

New Music From Offset and Cardi

The teaser is part of a series of promos dropped by the couple in anticipation of the new song. On Wednesday, July 26, Cardi B posted the single’s artwork to her Instagram profile.

The artwork depicts the couple together with Cardi pushing her hand in Offset’s face while he leans on an old model car. The shot gives 1990s vibes. Cardi’s swoop bangs and ponytail also nod to the nostalgic era.

Husband Offset similarly dropped a nostalgic promo. On July 24, he posted a spoof clip in which he impersonated James Brown with Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The video was a fresh take on an infamous media interview where singer James Brown appeared to ignore questions with quirky mannerisms and verbal sounds.

Offset wore a wig, neck scarf, and oversized yellow lenses in the spoof. Instead of answering questions about his marriage, Offset said he wanted to “talk about some music.”

Outside of Cardi’s songs with the Migos, “Jealousy” is the sixth collaboration between the hip-hop duo. Cardi B and Offset also collaborated on “Lick,” “Who Want the Smoke?” “Um Yea,” and “Clout.” They’ve promoted McDonald’s meal options together and continue to make waves with individual projects.

As we await the drop of “Jealousy,” let’s look at some of the cutest pictures of Cardi B and Offset. The recent video teaser proves that the two remain a force when they’re together.

New Year, Same Love – January 2023

When He Matches Your Fly – March 2022

Balling Out in Balenciaga – October 2021

Fashion Killas – September 2021

Camo in the Jungle – July 2021

Press Play: Cardi B And Offset Break The Internet With New ‘Jealousy’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com