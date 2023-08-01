Clear The Shelters: Find Your Next Family Pet!

Clear The Shelters is the annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign partnered with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare. In 2023, a dozen shelter partners across central North Carolina are offering discounted or waived adoption fees to help these animals find their fur-ever homes.
SAFE Haven for Cats
8431 Garvey Drive, Raleigh NC 27616
919-872-7730
https://www.safehavenforcats.org
https://www.facebook.com/safehavenforcats
https://twitter.com/SafeHaven4Cats
https://www.instagram.com/safehaven4cats/
Animals available: cats and kittens
Wake County Animal Center
820 Beacon Lake Drive Raleigh NC 27610
919-212-7387
https://www.wake.gov/departments-government/animal-services
Animals available: dogs, cats and little critters
The SPCA of Wake County
200 Petfinder Lane Raleigh NC 27603
919-772-2326
https://www.facebook.com/SPCAwake
http://www.instagram.com/spcaofwakecounty
Animals available: cats, dogs, small pets (e.g., rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, rats)
