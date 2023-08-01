Listen Live
Clear The Shelters: Find Your Next Family Pet!

Published on August 1, 2023

Clear The Shelters is the annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign partnered with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare. In 2023, a dozen shelter partners across central North Carolina are offering discounted or waived adoption fees to help these animals find their fur-ever homes.

SAFE Haven for Cats

8431 Garvey Drive, Raleigh NC 27616

919-872-7730

https://www.safehavenforcats.org

https://www.facebook.com/safehavenforcats

https://twitter.com/SafeHaven4Cats

https://www.instagram.com/safehaven4cats/

Animals available: cats and kittens

Wake County Animal Center

820 Beacon Lake Drive Raleigh NC 27610

919-212-7387

https://www.wake.gov/departments-government/animal-services

Animals available: dogs, cats and little critters

The SPCA of Wake County

200 Petfinder Lane Raleigh NC 27603

919-772-2326

https://spcawake.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SPCAwake

https://twitter.com/spcawake

http://www.instagram.com/spcaofwakecounty

Animals available: cats, dogs, small pets (e.g., rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, rats)

