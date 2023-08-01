AFAF: “Help! My Brother’s Wife Is Too Disrespectful!”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Jazmine who says her brother’s disrespectful and rude wife is causing major problems!

Jaz called in to The Morning Hustle to ask Kyle, Lore’l, and The Hustlers’ for a little advice after all hell went loose during a family dinner. Jaz says her big brothers wife has turned him into a straight simp and he never stands up for himself anymore!

Jaz admitted that the last straw was when she heard her yell at him to “shut up” and told the whole table that he often urinates on himself when excited. To her surprise when she tried to shut down the wife for the embarrassing outburst it was her brother who turned the tables and asked her to leave.

Of course we had to tap in with the Hustlers on the topic. We opened the phone lines and the people had a lot of advice for our girl Jaz. Listen to the call below and let us know your thoughts!

