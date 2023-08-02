Listen Live
Drake First Rapper to Earn $5 Million in a Single Arena Concert

Published on August 2, 2023

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drake’s “Its’ All A Blur” tour is officially a record-breaking run. Over the weekend, Drake had a two-night stay in Washington D.C., taking over the Capitol One Arena. According to Chart Data, Drake is now the first rapper to ever earn $5 million in a single arena concert in U.S. history.

Each night of Drake’s show in D.C., he raked in $5.032 million. The show was also the highest-grossing concert in Drake’s career.

