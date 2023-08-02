Drake First Rapper to Earn $5 Million in a Single Arena Concert

Drake’s “Its’ All A Blur” tour is officially a record-breaking run. Over the weekend, Drake had a two-night stay in Washington D.C., taking over the Capitol One Arena. According to Chart Data, Drake is now the first rapper to ever earn $5 million in a single arena concert in U.S. history.
Each night of Drake’s show in D.C., he raked in $5.032 million. The show was also the highest-grossing concert in Drake’s career.
