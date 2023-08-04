Yo Gotti and DJ Drama Release Gangsta Grillz Mixtape “I Showed U So” (Video)

Yo Gotti, the Memphis native and CEO of CMG, has just dropped his latest Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So, featuring collaborations with Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. The 10-song mixtape with DJ Drama displays Gotti’s versatility, transitioning from gritty tracks like “Pop My Shit” to more romantic rhymes in “The One,” where he vulnerably raps about love and butterflies in his stomach.
The mixtape also reunites Gotti with Rich Homie Quan on their new collab, “Mandarin,” after their hit single “I Know” from Gotti’s acclaimed album “I Am” ten years ago.
I Showed U So is a long-awaited follow-up to Gotti’s breakthrough Gangsta Grillz project, I Told U So, released in 2006, which marked a turning point in his career. Now, 17 years later, Gotti celebrates the manifestation of his dreams and accomplishments.
Check out Gotti’s “No Fake Love” single and video drop featuring Angela Simmons.
