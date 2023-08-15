NC State Fair Advance Tickets Go On Sale Today!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Advance tickets for the North Carolina State Fair go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Admission and ride tickets are offered at a discounted rate ahead of the fair’s opening date this October.

In advance, admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Unlimited ride wristbands are also on sale for $30. The wristbands can be used for one day only and do not include the State Fair Flyer or the State Fair SkyGazer. Wristbands purchased online can be redeemed at the Ride Ticket Plazas once the Fair begins.

Special ticket packages on sale include:

Dizzy Pass ($38) – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband

Kegs & Cork Pass ($17) – One gate admission ticket, one NC Public House beer + wine ticket

State Fair Flyer Package ($34) – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets

State Fair SkyGazer ($14) – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket

“Advance sale tickets are the best prices you will see all year for the State Fair,” State Fair manager Kent Yelverton said. “Prices increase once the fair begins, so buy your tickets now especially if you’re bringing a big group.”

Ride tickets go high-tech

Ride tickets are being placed on a chipped card, which you can present at each ride. The card will be scanned and the amount of tickets for that ride will be deducted for the total on the card. Ride ticket cards will carry over from year to year.

“Like many other big state fairs, we have decided to make the switch to ride ticket cards for our guests to use,” Yelverton said. “This new system is easy to use and ensures that everyone spends less time in lines and more time enjoying their time at the fair.”