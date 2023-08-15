Man Convicted of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father Accuses Co-Defendant of Perjury

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the men convicted of the murder of Michael Jordan’s father is accusing his co-conspirator of perjury.

As reported by WRAL, Daniel Green is asking a judge to file criminal charges against Larry Demery. Demery is the state’s only witness who testified that Green murdered MJ’s father, James Jordan Sr., in 1993.

Both Green and Demery were arrested and charged in Jordan’s murder, receiving life sentences in 1996.

Green, who filed a request for a new trial last year, denies any involvement in the murder. He claims that Demery lied on the stand to avoid the death penalty.

Green is also seeking charges against Demery’s attorney, Hugh Rogers, saying that he unlawfully urged Demery to commit perjury by notarizing a statement that he knew was false.

According to WRAL News, Rogers was not aware of the filing until the report. He says he needs to review it before making an official comment.

Demery pleaded guilty in a plea deal with the state for his testimony against Green. He is still serving life for his involvement. He was initially granted parole to be released, but the decision was rescinded without reason in 2021.