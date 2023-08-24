Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump surrendered Thursday evening (Aug 24) at the Fulton County jail, where the former president was booked on over a dozen felony counts tied to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.⁣

RELATED: Trump Hires Gunna, T.I. & Rick Ross Lawyer Before Surrendering In Fulton County

This marks the fourth time this year alone Trump has surrendered to authorities on criminal charges. However, this is the first time he’s had to take a mugshot.

⁣

The entire process took about 30 minutes, as Trump’s legal team had previously negotiated their client’s surrender and $200,000 bond.

