K97.5
Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities

Published on August 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Trump Mugshot

Source: General / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Trump surrendered Thursday evening (Aug 24) at the Fulton County jail, where the former president was booked on over a dozen felony counts tied to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.⁣

RELATED: Trump Hires Gunna, T.I. & Rick Ross Lawyer Before Surrendering In Fulton County

This marks the fourth time this year alone Trump has surrendered to authorities on criminal charges. However, this is the first time he’s had to take a mugshot.

Related Stories

The entire process took about 30 minutes, as Trump’s legal team had previously negotiated their client’s surrender and $200,000 bond.

Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump mugshots

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close