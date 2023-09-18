Town of Apex 150th Celebration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Party in the Peak is a once-in-a-lifetime festival celebrating the Town of Apex’s 150th anniversary of incorporation!

Join us as we transform Apex Town Campus (73 Hunter Street) into an interactive museum for all ages.

This event is organized by the Town of Apex.

The Party features:

Interactive exhibits focusing on our past, present, and potential

Past exhibit

View large displays of Apex history and items shared by community members. The displays focus on five main categories: agriculture, downtown/small business, childhood play, homemaking, and communities.

Present exhibit

Find out what makes Apex home by watching over 100 community stories told by community members of all backgrounds

Potential exhibit

Share your hopes for our potential by participating in an interactive public art installation and viewing snapshots of adopted plans that guide Apex’s tomorrow

A stage with a line-up full of Apex personality

Performances include local musicians, youth performances, and storytelling from community members. Here’s the current schedule of events:

10:00 am: Apex High and Apex Friendship High marching bands kick things off

10:15 am: Town Council members welcome attendees to the Party

10:30 am – 12:00 pm: Local youth performances from the Apex High dance team, the Apex Friendship High dance team, We Strive, and Infinity Ballet

12:00 – 1:30 pm: Emceed by WRAL’s Brian Shrader – 11 Apex history stories told by community members and friends focusing on our past and present, desegregation of the schools, pioneers of business, the first Apex library, overcoming obstacles with community support, and the story of Apex Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources.

1:30 pm: Peak City Band

3:30 pm: Peak City Sound

GovLove kids area with activities & games

Discover a kids area like no other! Kids of all ages can step back in time with carnival games and a kids train ride. The GovLove area showcases what Town employees do each day to serve our community through hands-on activities, challenges, and giveaway prizes!

Participating departments include: Building Inspections and Permits, Economic Development, Electric Utilities, Fire, Office of the Town Clerk/Town Council, Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources, Police, Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Development, Water Resources.

Food truck hangout of your favorite local trucks

Come hungry & stay for dessert – it is a party after all! Food trucks at the Party will offer specialty Apex 150th menu items featuring a diverse range of cuisines.

Food trucks coming to the Party:

Atlas Nomads

Bomb A$$ Sandwiches

Brusters Ice Cream

Capone’s Chicago Eats

Cream and Sugar

Kona Ice

Mr. A’s Beignets

Sister Lui’s Kitchen

