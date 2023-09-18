K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that Wake County Public Health is now offering new booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at all of their clinics.

The CDC now recommends the new booster for everyone over the age of 6 months to protect themselves from new variants.

“There are millions of people who are alive today because of vaccines,” says UNC Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. David Wohl. He adds that in previous years, we’ve seen a surge in COVID cases going into the winter months.

“There’s no reason to think that won’t happen again,” he said.

And it has been happening again: latest state health data shows that COVID particles in wastewater are up 25% since earlier this month. It is now at the highest amount since data collected on January 4.

How to get the booster

The county’s vaccination locations are open M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Appointments are required.

Insured patients do not have to pay for the vaccine. Because the public health emergency has ended, the dose won’t automatically be covered.

As we enter the fall and winter months, it is also time for your flu and RSV vaccines. Dr. Wohl says it is safe to get all three shots in the same day.

For more information, visit the Wake County website.

Wake County Now Offering New COVID Booster was originally published on foxync.com