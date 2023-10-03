K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sure, a lot of folks would like to live in the big city. However, there’s something about living in a smaller town that has its benefits. Shorter commutes, tighter communities, and more…

WalletHub just compiled its list of 2023’s “Best Small Cities in America.” For its listing, WalletHub compared more than 1300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 residents. The cities are measured by 45 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, school-system quality, crime rate and restaurants per capita.

If you’re looking for the best small city to live in North Carolina, look no further than the city of Apex, which ranks #12 on the overall list. The city had an overall score of 68.78 in WalletHub’s findings, thanks to its significant ranking on economic health and affordability.

Elsewhere, the NC city of Holly Springs ranks at #33, followed by Wake Forest at #38 and Morrisville at #86. Other NC cities on the list include Fuquay-Varina, Mooresville, Concord, and Asheville.

Here’s the list of the top 20 small cities in America:

Carmel, IN Lexington, MA Brentwood, TN Westfield, IN Fishers, IN Fair Lawn, NJ Milton, MA Melrose, MA Saratoga Springs, NY Brookfield, WI Bozeman, MT Apex, NC Redmond, WA Needham, MA Kaysville, UT Zionsville, IN Appleton, WI Portland, ME Franklin, TN Arlington, MA

This Triangle City Is Listed As One Of The Best Small Cities In The US was originally published on foxync.com