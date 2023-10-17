Listen Live
Gas Leak Reported in Downtown Durham – Closes Elementary School

Published on October 17, 2023

A Durham elementary school on Tuesday was evacuated due to the smell of gas. Meanwhile, a gas leak closed a major route through downtown Durham.

A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said Club Blvd Elementary School, located at 400 W. Club Blvd., was evacuated around 11:15 a.m. due a gas odor in the area. WRAL News was headed to the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Durham Police Department confirmed a gas leak Tuesday in the 600 block of North Roxboro Street, in downtown Durham.

The incidents did not appear to be related, but the locations were about 2 miles apart.

Evacuations were reported in a small two-block radius of downtown Durham near Mallard Park due to the downtown leak.

A spokesperson from Dominion Energy said a gas line was damaged by a third party excavation.

The gas leak was secured by 11 a.m., and people living in the area were able to return to their homes.

