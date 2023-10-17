Gas Leak Reported in Downtown Durham – Closes Elementary School

A Durham elementary school on Tuesday was evacuated due to the smell of gas. Meanwhile, a gas leak closed a major route through downtown Durham.
A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said Club Blvd Elementary School, located at 400 W. Club Blvd., was evacuated around 11:15 a.m. due a gas odor in the area. WRAL News was headed to the scene.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Durham Police Department confirmed a gas leak Tuesday in the 600 block of North Roxboro Street, in downtown Durham.
The incidents did not appear to be related, but the locations were about 2 miles apart.
Evacuations were reported in a small two-block radius of downtown Durham near Mallard Park due to the downtown leak.
A spokesperson from Dominion Energy said a gas line was damaged by a third party excavation.
The gas leak was secured by 11 a.m., and people living in the area were able to return to their homes.
-
Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates
-
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
48 Laws Of Oysters: Woman Trends After Highlighting Atlanta Seafood Spot & Slurping Down 4 Dozen Oysters
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack